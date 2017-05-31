EXCLUSIVE: Belgian second-tier side Sint-Truidense set to sign Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Tetteh

Belgian second-tier side Sint-Truidense are seeking to sign Standard Liege Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Tetteh, 19, is expected to be offloaded by the Belgian Jupiler Pro League for lack of playing opportunities.

The Ghanaian was farmed out on loan to Czech side Slovacko where he was unsuccessful, scoring just a goal in six matches.

Sint-Truiden nicknamed, STVV are seeking to sign the former Ghana Under-20 forward in a bid to reinforce the team after finishing 12th last season.

They have identified the lanky attacker as the man to spearhead their ambition next season.

Tetteh is under contract at Standard Liege until 2018, but has been told to look elsewhere.

He joined Liege from modeled Ghanaian side Dreams FC.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)