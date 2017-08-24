EXCLUSIVE: Brighton move for Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena hits snag over work permit after his UK arrival

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has arrived in the UK to complete his move to Brighton but the move has hit a snag because because won't qualify for an automatic work permit to play in England.

The FC Zurich ace arrived in Brighton last night has not met the conditions to enable him get the automatic work permit to sign for the Premier League newcomers because he has not played enough matches for his country.

This means the FC Zurich player must go through an appeal process to enable him get the permit after he agreed terms with the Seagulls subject to a medical and work permit.

Non-EU players have to play 75 per cent of their country's competitive matches over the last two years - if the country was in the top 50 of the FIFA rankings to qualify for an automatic permit.

With Ghana currently 50th in the FIFA ranking, the 21-year-old would have qualified for an automatic permit if he had played 75% of the matches for the Black Stars over the past two years.

The striker made his Ghana debut just two months ago when they faced Ethiopia in the Africa Cup of Nations and he scored two goals in the 5-0 massacre which means he won't qualify for the permit.

However, in the case of players aged 21 or under at the time of application, the period is reduced to one year. The aim is to make it easier for young, outstanding talent to grow their game in the UK.

If a club’s application is rejected, there is an appeals process. The Exceptions Panel is the appeals body which will consider, on a points based system, the player’s experience and value before deciding whether the player can join the club, regardless of their failed application. A stricter assessment of relevant objective criteria will be applied in an appeal.

Brighton are set to reinforce their striking options after reaching an agreement with Swiss club FC Zurich for the signing of Ghana forward Dwamena.

Having had an approach for the 21-year-old rejected earlier in the transfer window, Brighton have negotiated a deal worth in the region of £12m for a player who scored 12 goals in 18 matches after joining Zurich from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Dwamena has agreed personal terms with Chris Hughton’s Seagulls, although his move to the south coast remains subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton have lost both of their matches so far this season, failing to score in either fixture having lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City and then by the same scoreline at Leicester on Saturday.

Official FIFA Ranking Required % of international matches in past 2 yrs FIFA 1-10 30% and above FIFA 11-20 45% and above FIFA 21-30 60% and above FIFA 31-50 75% and above

