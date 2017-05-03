EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Crew star Harrison Afful becomes father for second time

Columbus Crew star defender Harrison Afful has become a father for the second time after his wife Roberta gave birth to a baby on Tuesday, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Roberta gave birth at Dublin Methodist hospital in Ohio at 9: 48 am.

''Harrison has decided to christen the baby Little Prince since he is the King. He often jokes he wants to create a royal family'' a source told GHANASoccernet.com

The couple have been married since June 2013.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)