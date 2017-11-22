EXCLUSIVE: Crisis-hit Hearts of Oak planning a SERIOUS raid at Medeama, targets 5 top stars

Crisis-hit Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are looking to raid Medeama for FIVE of their top stars in the transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Phobians are interested in defenders Paul Aidoo, Amos Korankye, midfielders Kwesi Donsu and Justice Blay as well as goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Phobians are desperate to find emergency replacements for several of their stars who have left the club at the end of the season.

Hearts ace Thomas Abbey is being assessed by South African side Ajax Cape Town while defender Vincent Atingah is seeking floating status to facilitate his move abroad.

Striker Kwame Kizito is being courted by Swedish side BK Hacken with reports claiming the former African champions have blocked the move.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal Hearts remain interested in Kwesi Donsu after making an initial approach last season.

The midfielder is looking to leave but unclear if he will prefer a move to the capital amid growing interest from some European clubs.

Hearts towering defender Vincent Atingah has made it clear he won't renew his contract with the club seeking to sign Paul Aidoo as a replacement.

Also on Frank Nuttal's radar is experienced right-back Amos Korankye with the former Hasaacas star confirming contacts have been made.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi is reportedly heading for the Tarkwa and Aboso Park exit, just months after joining on a free transfer from Asante Kotoko.

Hearts are interested in the former Ghana Under-20 gloveman but are yet to table an official bid for his services, top sources have told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Hearts are in a desperate mood and appear to be pressing the panic button amid claims under-fire majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV is reluctant to release transfer funds.

Medeama could cash in big if they decide to allow their prize assets to leave before the new season.

