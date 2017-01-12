EXCLUSIVE: Defender Akwasi Frimpong seals Red Star Belgrade switch from Napredak

Defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong has joined Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade on a two-and-a-half year deal with an option for renewal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 23-year-old moves from fellow Serbian top-flight side Napredak who finished fourth on the table before the winter break.

Frimpong played 13 league matches including 12 starts for Napredak for the first half of the season.

He will be presented to the media and fans on Friday.

Red Stars Belgrade top the table at halfway stage with a six-point lead.

