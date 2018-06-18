Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
EXCLUSIVE: Defender Akwesi Frimpong completes move to Hungarian giants Ferencváros; signs three-year contract

Published on: 18 June 2018
Akwesi Frimpong

Defender Abraham Akwesi Frimpong has completed his move to Hungarian giants Ferencváros, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year old penned a three-year contract from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade in a reported € 300,000 transfer fee.

Frimpong has been snapped to bolster the Budapest-based club who have qualified to play in the 2018/2019 Europa League qualifiers.

The hard tackling centre back made 16 appearances and scored one goal last season.

Frimpong has previously played for Napredak Kruševac in Serbia.

