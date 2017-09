Former Liberty Professionals defender Michael Annan has joined Sidama Bunna FC in Ethiopia ahead of the new season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The centre back moved to Al Shabab Club in Bahrain after leaving the Ghana Premier League in the 2015/2016 season.

He joins his former teammate Kennedy Ashia and compatriot Abdul Latif Mohammed at the Coffee Growers.

By Nuhu Adams

