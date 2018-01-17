EXCLUSIVE: Deportivo Alaves reject initial Getafe offer for Mubarak Wakaso

Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves have rejected an offer from Getafe to sign Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Our sources say the Basque club are unwilling to sell the experienced middle man.

But if Alaves are successful in landing Brazilian Walace Souza on loan until the end of the season from German side Hamburg, Wakaso could be released.

He has struggled in recent times after Abelardo Fernandez took charge in December last year.

Wakaso has managed 11 appearances this term and was a late substitute in last Sunday's 1-0 win over Sevilla.

The 27-year-old has already featured for four clubs Villarreal, Espanyol, Las Palmas and Granada.

