EXCLUSIVE: Division Two side Wa Suntaa SC seal sponsorship deal with kit manufacturers Nike

Wa-based Suntaa Sporting Club have landed a ground breaking deal with kit manufacturing giant Nike on a two-year deal.

The mammoth deal will see the globally revered kit manufacturers providing the third tier side with branded kits for two soccer season.

Suntaa SC, one of the fastest emerging football clubs in the Upper West Region of the country landed the deal via the brand manager Elisha O'Neil Akologo who doubles as Executive Chairman of the club and is currently based in the Asian.

The signed deal will benefit both parties with Suntaa SC tasked with projecting the image of Nike at the grassroots level while the company in turn provides both home and away jerseys for the division two side.

The package also includes providing branded water bottles and baseball caps for the Wa-based side for the said sponsorship season.

Suntaa SC will be gunning for the sole ticket to the GN Bank Division One League when the 2017 Upper West Regional Division Two season kicks off early next month.

This deal follows an a similar sponsorship deal last month with Sahel Mineral Water which will see the water company providing water for the club during training and matches for one soccer season subject to renewal.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

