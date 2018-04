Guinean giants Horoya AC has completed the signing of Godfred Asante from Dreams FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The versatile defender penned a three year deal with the Guinean champions last week.

Asante played a significant role in getting Dreams FC back to the Ghanaian top-flight just one year after relegation.

He made 25 appearances and scored thrice in the second tier league last term.

