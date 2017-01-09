EXCLUSIVE: Talented Ghana AFCON youngster Ebenezer Ofori not interested in move to Israeli side Maccabi Haifa

Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa will have to take their eyes off AIK midfielder Ebenezer Ofori as the player is not ready to move to Israel.

Ghanasoccernet.com reported that the Israeli giants have reached an agreement with Swedish side AIK to sign the Ghanaian but a grapevine source from the player's quarters has revealed that the player will not make the move to Israel.

"Nothing will make Ebenezer move to Israel. He will not make the move. The club called us and we declined the move but they went ahead to speak to AIK about a move for Ofori but the player is not interested," the source told GHANAsoccernet.com

The in-form midfielder who started 24 games for AIK in the just ended Allsvenskan season saw the net four times and was included in the Allsvenskan Team of the Season.

Ofori earned his first call up into the Ghana Black Stars, a move that was hailed by all and is with the Ghana team in Dubai preparing for the 2017 Avon to be staged in Gabon next week.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s)