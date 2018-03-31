EXCLUSIVE: Egyptian giants Al Ahly intensify chase for Ghanaian international John Antwi

Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal that Egyptian side Al Ahly are making serious efforts to secure the signature of Ghanaian striker John Antwi from rivals Zamalek.

Antwi has been in good shape, scoring fantastic goals for Zamalek and AL Ahly are convinced he's the antidote to their goal-shy attack.

Sources close to the Zamalek management have revealed that the management of the team is currently making intensive attempts with the officials of the Club of Egypt clearing, in order to get their final position with the contract of striker John Antwi.

Al Ahly are keen to make John Antwi a major summer signing to strengthen their squad.

Al Ahly are ready to cough the $600k buyout clause of the forward to move him White Angels.

Despite Al Ahly's readiness, Zamalek are uncertain, whether to release the player or not, as technical director of the club Talaat Youssef insists John must stay.

But a source close to AL Ahly also reveals that head coach Ihab Jalal, has called on the management of the team headed by Morteza Mansour to ensure John is brought in summer.

