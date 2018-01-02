EXCLUSIVE: Egyptian side Smouha FC set to announce the signing of Ghana Premier League goal king Hans Kwofie today

Egyptian Premier League side Smouha FC are set to announce the signing of Ghanaian striker Hans Kwofie today (Tuesday), GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 28-year-old will put pen to paper on a three-year deal after passing a mandatory medical over the weekend, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Ghana Premier League goal king has been in the North African country since last week negotiating a deal to join the side.

Kwofie is coming off a successful season in Ghana where he won the Goal King award after netting 17 times all season for Premier League side Ashantigold.

He will join compatriot Stephen Sarfo, who joined the Alexandria-based side in December 2017.

The former Medeama star becomes the latest local player to join the foreign bandwagon.

