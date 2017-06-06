EXCLUSIVE: Eintracht Braunschweig snap German-born Ghanaian defender Steffen Nkansah

Eintracht Braunschweig have snatched German-born Ghanaian defender Steffen Nkansah on a three-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old joins the Lions from Borussia Monchengladbach where he featured consistently for the club's developmental squad.

The defender will join compatriot Joseph Baffo with Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh expected to leave.

"I am delighted to have signed a deal at the top club in the 2. Bundesliga like the Eintracht and I am very happy to become part of this tradition club together with its great fans," said Nkansah

The former German Under-16 centre-back previously went through the U16 and 17 system.

