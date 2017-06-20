EXCLUSIVE: English side Wolverhampton Wanderers seal capture of Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Ghana's leading football news outfit, exclusively revealed last month that the speedy right-back was undergoing a medical with Wolves before an agreement is reached.

The 25-year-old, who suffered some injuries last season, finally sealed a deal on Monday night.

The Ghana international signed a three-year deal with Wolves to end his stay in Germany.

The ambitious English Championship side beat off competition from newly promoted German Bundesliga side FC Union to clinch the signature of the powerful defender.

Ofosu-Ayeh's contract with German club Braunschweig was set to expire at the end of this month which means he moves to Wolves on a free transfer.

The right-back had spent the past two seasons at the Braunschweig-based club.

The Ghana international defender has dual German and Ghanaian nationality which means he automatically qualifies to play in England without the need for a work permit.

He was capped at international level with Ghana, back in 2015.

Ofosu-Ayeh has been unable to play for the Black Stars in recent times because of injuries.

His move to England will help him fight for a starting place in the Ghana team in the position occupied by Harrison Afful.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)