EXCLUSIVE: Ethiopian side Mekelle Ketema sign Ghanaian defender Masalachi Baba Adam

Published on: 12 September 2017
Masalachi Baba Adam

Ethiopian top-flight side Mekelle Ketema have acquired the services of Ghanaian defender Masalachi Baba Adam, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The centre back signed a year deal with the Mekele-based outfit after his contract with Lebanon side Al Ijtimai expired.

The 23 year old joined the Lebanese top flight side in 2015 from second tier Steadfast FC.

He will play alongside former Asante Kotoko defender Michael Akuffu.

By Nuhu Adams

