EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Ghana star Otto Addo appointed to join Borussia Monchengladbach coaching staff

German side Borussia Mönchengladbach have appointed Ghana midfielder Otto Addo to work among their coaching staff for next season, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 41-year-old, who is a former footballer of German Bundesliga side Hamburg, joins the club after leaving Danish club Nordsjaelland last month.

Addo will be responsible for the "transitional team" which is made up of the club's young players on the verge of joining the first team.

The former Ghana international Otto Addo was active as a junior trainer for Hamburg until 2016.

"We have a lot of talents in our squad, who have just come out of the junior team and who are taking their first steps in professional football, such as Laszlo Benes, Djibril Sow, Mamadou Doucouré, Ba-Muaka Simakala and Willdenge. They are very important for Borussia Mönchengladbach," said sports director Max Eberl.

Addo, who had previously worked for the transition team with the Danish first division FC Nordsjaelland as co-coach of Kasper Hjulmand, will "deal exclusively and intensively" with this group.

In his active career, Addo played for the Hamburg in 2007/08, for who he was already active as a young player/

From 2009 to 2016 he worked as a trainee coach for the Rothosen.

