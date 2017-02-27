EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Hearts of Oak star Sheriff Deen signs two-year deal with Zambian outfit Lusaka Dynamo

Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Sheriff Deen has joined Zambian top-flight side Lusaka Dynamo on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The hugely talented attacker joins the Southern African side as a free agent.

The prolific goal scorer spent a season in Ethiopia where he featured for Dashen Beer, scoring nine goals in 17 matches.

The former Great Olympics star has had an extensive résumé on the African continent having featured for Algerian outfit CR Belouizda.

He is expected to play a key role for the side ahead of the start of the Zambian top-flight.

The West African will adjust quickly to his new environment as he reunites with compatriots Muntari Tagoe and Lee Addy.

Deen has one cap at the international level.

