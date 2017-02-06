EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Kotoko star Albert Bruce signs for Greek outfit Panegialios FC

Former Kotoko midfielder Albert Bruce has signed one-and-a-half-year deal with traditional Greek second-tier side Panegialios FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Bruce, 23, joined the European outfit on a free transfer last Friday.

The former Ghana Under-20 intelligent enforcer is returning to the pitch after being sidelined with an injury for the past six months.

The Ghanaian has been snapped up by the Greek outfit who lie 10th on the Football League table.

The former Legia Warsaw midfielder featured for Maltese side Valletta and Naxxar Lions before being hit by the long spell injury.

