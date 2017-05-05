EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Medeama goalkeeper Joseph Halm set to join Ebusua Dwarfs

Former Medeama goalkeeper Joseph Halm is on the verge of joining Ebusua Dwarfs, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Halm, who mutually parted ways with the Mauve and Yellows has concluded talks with the Mysterious side.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the former Great Olympics glovesman will put pen-to-paper on a long term deal by the close of next week.

Halm is a free agent after he left Medeama two weeks ago.

His lack of action for the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners led to the decision to seek a new challenged elsewhere.

And it appears he has found a new home in Cape Coast where he will compete with Kofi Mensah and Akwesi Acheampong for the number one slot.

