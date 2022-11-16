EXCLUSIVE: Feyenoord set to sign Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey in January

Dutch giants Feyenoord are set to make a move for Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey in the winter transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Eredivisie side are preparing a 3 million Euros offer for the services of the attacking midfielder.

GHANASoccernet.com can authoritatively reveal that talks is set to begin between the two parties and a deal could be signed after the World Cup is over.

Feyenoord tried signing the winger in the summer transfer window but a last minute hitch forced the deal to be called off.

Tekpetey has been red-hot form this season, scoring eight goals in 15 matches and has been Ludogorets' livewire this season.

Despite his form he failed to make Ghana's squad for the World Cup, leaving many in the West African nation surprised.

The former Schalke O4 joined the Bulgarian giants in 2020 in an initial loan deal before inking a permanent deal a year later.

He has won two league titles with Ludogorets and could leave in the winter transfer window.