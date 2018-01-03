EXCLUSIVE: Former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka completes Karela United switch

Former Aduana Stars defender Godfred Saka has joined Ghana Premier League new boys Karela United FC on a short term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The experienced right back parted ways with the Ghana Premier League champions after rejecting a new deal.

He was linked with a move to Nigerian giants Enyimba International FC but the deal couldn't materialize.

Saka inked a year deal with the newly promoted side after passing medicals on Wednesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old made 5 assists and scored once to aid Aduana Stars to win the Ghanaian top-flight last term despite missing the entire second round with an injury.

By: Nuhu Adams

