EXCLUSIVE: Former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka completes Karela United switch

Published on: 03 January 2018

Former Aduana Stars defender Godfred Saka has joined Ghana Premier League new boys Karela United FC on a short term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The experienced right back parted ways with the Ghana Premier League champions after rejecting a new deal.

He was linked with a move to Nigerian giants Enyimba International FC but the deal couldn't materialize.

Saka inked a year deal with the newly promoted side after passing medicals on Wednesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old made 5 assists and scored once to aid Aduana Stars to win the Ghanaian top-flight last term despite missing the entire second round with an injury.

By: Nuhu Adams

  • Anon says:
    January 03, 2018 09:57 pm
    If Saka was wise he'd have been playing in the Champions league this year. He made wrong decisions.

