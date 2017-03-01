EXCLUSIVE: Former Asante Kotoko coach Talat Uzum submits application for Black Stars coaching job

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko gaffer Talat Uzum has submitted his application and resume to the Ghana Football Association in chase of the vacant Black Stars coaching job, Ghanasoccernet can exclusively confirm.

The Turkish who replaced the late coach E.K. Afranie in the mid 2000s after his resignation wants to become the successor of Avram Grant and is convinced he is the one to end Ghana's 35-year AFCON trophy-less woes as well as securing a World Cup ticket in what appears almost impossible.

The German-trained coach adds to the already tall list of about 70 applicants for the job.

Uzum who has an appreciable experience in coaching and was a player himself in the 1980s playing for sides like FC Cologne and Karlsruher in the German Bundesliga.

He has had previous coaching stints with Turkish giants Basiktas and the youth sides of German clubs FC Cologne and Kaiserslautern.

He was also head coach of former Ghana Premier League campaigners Real Tamale United.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheukh1 on twitter

