EXCLUSIVE: Former AshantiGold winger Latif Mohammed signs for Sidama Buna in Ethiopia

Versatile midfielder Abdul Latif Mohammed has completed a move to Ethiopian premier league outfit Sidama Buna FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 27-year-old terminated his contract with Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos FC last month to join the Coffee Growers.

Mohammed, who plays as left back and winger, spent fours years at Accra Great Olympics and Ashanti Gold SC before traveling to Gabon to join CF Mounana.

The former Danbort FC winger was a member of the squad who represented Ghana at the CHAN 2014 in South Africa.

By Nuhu Adams

