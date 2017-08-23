EXCLUSIVE: Former Chelsea star Michael Essien ready to extend Persib Bandung contract

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien is not in haste to leave Persib Bandung with the former Chelsea star willing to extend his contract originally meant to expire early next year, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Essien, who joined the side on a free transfer, has established himself as one of the key players for the side in his first season.

The 34-year-old joined the Indonesian giants in a bumper deal in March this year on a one-year contract.

The Ghanaian appears to have now settled at the club after the initial struggles - where he has shown a tremendous professional touch.

And the agent of the former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Amougou Mathie has revealed his client will extend the deal if Persib put the offer on the table.

"If the contract is extended he is ready," says Essien's agent Amougou Mathie

"He likes to play with all his strengths, he 's never lazy and show a lot of commitment. He still wants to help the team by playing and supporting.

"The people have been friendly and polite and he has never had a problem with his neighbours. He is closer to Persib players and that important to him."

The Ghanaian super star has signed an endorsement deal worth $500, 000 to be the face of German sportswear giants Adidas in the Asian country.

