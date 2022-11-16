EXCLUSIVE: Former Dreams FC utility player Ibrahim Issah seals move to Latvia

Former Ghana youth international Ibrahim Issah has signed a three-year contract with Latvian side FK Liepaja, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Issah, a versatile left-footed player who can play as a wing back and on the flank, was handed a deal after impressing the technical team.

Last season, he scored seven goals and provided two assists for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Issah was one-time member of the Ghana U20 team that failed to qualify for the African Championship.

He was scouted ex-Ghana international Awudu Issaka who honed his talent at his academy.

FK Liepaja finished fourth in the ended Latvian top-flight.