EXCLUSIVE: Former Ghana U-17 star Abdul Razak Yusif gets Black Meteors call-up

Former Ghana U-17 star Abdul Razak Yusif has received a call-up for the Black Meteors as they prepare to face Mozambique in the U-23 AFCON second-round qualifier, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The exciting defender, currently on the roster of Estonia giants Paide Linnameeskond, has had a breakthrough season making 6 appearances in the Europa Conference League and 25 appearances in the league scoring 3 goals.

Yusif, 21, first came to prominence when he impressed heavily for the Black Starlets team that included the likes of Kudus Mohammed, Eric Ayiah and Ibrahim Danlad at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The hugely talented former Densu Rovers defender is expected to join the Meteors camp for the two legged qualifier.

The winner of the tie will face the winner of Algeria vs. DR Congo for a place at next year's U-23 AFCON in Morocco.