EXCLUSIVE: Former Great Olympic goalkeeper joins Karela United

Ghana Premier League debutants Karela United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Michael Sai on a three-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The agile custodian was an undisputed starter for Great Olympics during their premier campaign last term.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to a host of clubs in the local league following his stupendous performance for the Dade Boys.

But the Nzema-based outfit have stolen a match on their competitors to sign the former Ghana U-20 shot-stopper on a three-year deal ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

He is expected to replicate his fine form for the side when the Ghana Premier League kicks off next month.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)