EXCLUSIVE: Former Hearts of Oak striker Mahatma Otoo signs two years with Turkish second-tier side Balikesirspor

Striker Mahatma Otoo has signed a two-year contract with Turkish second-tier side Balikesirspor, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year-old moved on a free transfer after completing a deal with Umraniyespor in 1. Lig.

Last season he scored one goal in 16 appearances for the side he joined on a short-term deal.

Otoo has played for Tunisian side Esperance and Norwegian top-flight side Sogndal since leaving Hearts of Oak in 2010.

