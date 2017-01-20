EXCLUSIVE: Former Inter Allies defender Baba Mensah joins Danish side Viborg FF on loan

Former Inter Allies FC defender Baba Mensah has joined Danish side Viborg FF on a short term loan, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The centre back returned to Ghana after his six-month loan spell with Sweden outfit BK Hacken came to an end.

He will earn himself a permanent deal if he impresses in his loan stint.

Baba, 22, was a member of the Ghana U20 team at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2013.

The former Ghana Premier League Defender of the Year was also part of the Black Stars B squad that couldn't make it to 2016 CHAN 2016.

By Nuhu Adams

