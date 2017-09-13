Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
EXCLUSIVE: Former King Faisal striker Ibrahim Basit signs for Omani side Mrbat FC

Published on: 13 September 2017
Basit Osman

Former King Faisal striker Ibrahim Basit has completed a move to Mrbat FC in Oman, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The budding attacker joined from rivals Al Nahda FC where he was captain. He helped them to lift the Oman FA Cup last season.

The 26 year old left Ghana in 2009 to join Bnei Sakhnin in the Israeli top flight.

He also played for Hapoel Petah Tikva, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Maccabi Umm al-Fahm and Hapoel Nazareth Illit in the process before moving to Oman in 2015.

By Nuhu Adams

