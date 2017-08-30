EXCLUSIVE: Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Reuben Acquah signs for Slovakian side DAC Dunajska Streda

Ghanaian defensive midfielder Reuben Acquah has joined Slovakian Super Liga side DAC Dunajska Streda on a four-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old has moved from from Albanian top-flight side FK Tirana where he made 24 appearances last season.

Acquah won the Albanian Cup after playing the full duration in the 3-1 over Skenderbeu Korce.

"Reuben is a very physically capable defensive midfielder who is also able to play as a midfielder. We have been following it for a long time, and we expect him to give us more flexibility and more options at that position," DAC Sports Director Jan Van Daele said.

Acquah is a former player of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

