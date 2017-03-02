Former Sunderland defender Patrice Carteron submits application for Black Stars job

Former Mali coach Patrice Carteron is among high-profile coaches who have slapped in their CV's to be considered for the vacant Black Stars job, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The Frenchman is famed for leading Congolese giants TP Mazembe to win the 2015 CAF Champions League, is eyeing the top job.

The former Olympique Lyonnais centre-back adds to the growing list of coaches who are interested in managing the most sought-after job on the African continent.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands over 70 coaches have shown interest in the job left by former Chelsea manager Avram Grant.

Cateron has an extensive coaching résumé having managed AS Cannes, Dijon FCO, Wadi Degla and Al Nassr.

The Ghana FA has set-up a six-man committee to oversee the selection process using a two-pronged approach in finding the new man.

