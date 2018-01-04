EXCLUSIVE: Former TP Mazembe defender Yaw Frimpong inches closer to Phoenix Rising switch

Ghanaian defender Yaw Frimpong is close to sealing a move to American lower-tier side Phoenix Rising ahead of the upcoming North American Soccer League season, GHANAsocccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Frimpong joined Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe prior to the 2013 season from Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko and went to win lots of laurels with the side.

The Ravens, however, decided against renewing the deal of the 31-year-old defender following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

But Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report that, the former Asec Mimosas marauding right back is on the verge of completing a move to American outfit Phoenix Rising on a one-year-deal with the option of extending it to a further two years.

Former coach of TP Mazembe Patrice Cateron, who is now the gaffer of the Didier Drogba-owned club, is believed to have played a major role in luring the Ghanaian defender to the side.

Frimpong will be reunited with compatriots Gladson Awako and Solomon Asante, whom he shared the dressing with during his four-year stay in Congo should he put pen to paper.

He amassed 100 appearances for TP Mazembe.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)

