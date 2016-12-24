EXCLUSIVE: Former WAFA SC captain Martin Antwi leaves for Al Wahda deal

Former WAFA SC captain Martin Antwi is set to undergo trial at struggling Saudi Pro League side Al Wahda.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Al Wahda expressed satisfaction watching the video clips of the 21-year-old and have invited him over for observation.

He travelled on Saturday together with Medeama SC talisman Kwesi Donsu who is expected to sign a contract.

The duo are expected to lift Al Wahda who are second-bottom on the 14-team table after 14 rounds of matches.

Antwi is available on a free transfer after seeing out his two-year contract with the Sogakope-based side

