EXCLUSIVE: French giants Bordeaux to approach Ghana striker Majeed Waris with bumper offer

French giants Bordeaux will make a bumper offer to sign Ghana striker Abdul-Majeed Waris from rivals Lorient this summer, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year-old is one of the hottest attackers in the French top-flight is attracting interest from several clubs in Ligue 1.

Now agents close to the deal claim that Bordeaux will slap in offer ahead of the start of the new season.

Waris would cost more than 5 million Euros which means they have forked out more as he could be one of the top earners in France.

The striker has scored 22 goals and made 8 assists in two seasons and 60 matches with Lorient.

The Ghanaian international, who no longer has to prove his potential in France, has the advantage of being able to play in the direct attack and on the wings.

Waris is under contract with Lorient until June 2020.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)