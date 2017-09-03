EXCLUSIVE: Ghana and Chelsea legend Michael Essien rules out coaching after retirement

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has ruled out following in the footsteps of some of his team-mates by taking up a coaching career when he retires.

The Ghana international, who currently plays for Indonesian side Persib Bandung, is close to hanging his boots as a footballer after playing for some illustrious clubs in Europe.

The former AC Milan midfielder was tipped into following in the footsteps of friend and former team-mate Claude Makelele into coaching.

Several ex-footballers have taken up to coaching after ending their active football career with some hitting the heights of excellence.

This trend is also fast developing in Ghana with many ex-players going into coaching with others also confirming their interest while still being active.

The likes of Kwesi Appiah, Maxwell Konadu, Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko, Yaw Preko and the likes are practicing coaches on various levels.

While many former players like ex Black stars captain Stephen Appiah has revealed his intention to also go into coaching, Essien says coaching is not his thing.

"I do not know, I can not be a coach. Maybe I will just leave football and enjoy time with my family," said the former Real Madrid player.

Essien is on the verge of ending his career in Indonesia having played for clubs like Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan

