EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah undergoes trial with Norwegian top-flight side Songdal

Fit-gain Ghana powerful defender Isaac Vorsah has started a trial with Norwegian top-flight side Songdal, Ghana's leading football news outfit GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 28-year-old started the trial with the club this week with the mission of landing a permanent contract with the Eliteserien club.

Vorsah was invited by the club to undergo the trial following his release by Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

He will spend about three weeks with the club before coach Eirik Blakke will take a decision on whether to hand the defender a contract.

Vorsah will join the club on a free transfer is a deal is reached and he will join his compatriot Gilbert Koomson at the club which released former Accra Hearts of Oak striker Mahatma Otoo at the end of the season in November.

The Black Stars tall centre-back, who was part of Ghana's successes at the 2010 World Cup, was rocked by a knee injury which nearly ended his career.

Salzburg grew impatient over his two-year absence from the pitch as he struggled to recover from the injury he suffered while playing for the club.

They released him on a free transfer in the summer of last year which prompted him to look for a club to play for.

The strong defender was linked to German Bundesliga two side Karlsruher SC back in July 2016 but the move fell through.

Vorsah made 40 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring one goal.

His last international outing was at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where Ghana finished fourth after losing to Mali in the third place match.

He has however failed to make it back into the Black Stars set up since 2013 following consistent injury which has ruined his football career.

