EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender John Boye returns to France, joins Metz

Ghana defender John Boye has returned to France by signing for second tier side Metz, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 31-year-old sealed a two-year contract with the Ligue 2 side on Thursday night.

The strong defender joins Metz on a free transfer and has the option for another year on his new contract with the ambitious club.

"I have decided to sign for Metz in France as they have good plans that every player wants to be associated with," Boye told Ghanasoccernet.com

This comes just 48 hours after Ghana's leading soccer news website revealed that the centre-back has left Turkish side Sivasspor.

Boye opted not to extend his expired contract with the top-flight Sivasspor and despite several offers from other Turkish sides, the Ghanaian opted to return to France.

The deal re-unites the Ghanaian centre-back with manager Frederic Antonetti who coached him at Rennes before he moved to Turkey.

His decision to return to France hinges of his desire to be closer to his family after spending three years in Turkey.

After playing for Turkish sides Kayseri Erciyesspor and Sivasspor, the former Rennes defender has now committed to the Grenats.

Boye started his European career at Stade Rennes where he was coached by Frédéric Antonetti in Brittany between 2009 and 2013.

He played 63 Ligue 1 matches with Rennes, before going to Turkish side Erciyespor, then Sivasspor.

This is the fourth signing for Metz in the off-season after Alexandre Oukidja, Laurent Jans and Marvin Gakpa, not to mention the signature of Mathieu Dossevi.