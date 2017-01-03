EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah completes move to MLS side Columbus Crew

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has completed his much awaited move to American top-flight side Columbus Crew as a designated player, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The 26-year-old sealed the deal from Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations camp in the UAE after several weeks of talks between his club Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala and Columbus Crew.

Agents close to the deal told GHANASoccernet.com that the deal was finalized on Tuesday after Crew reached a deal with his Anzhi Makhachkala.

He will joinhis international team-mate Harrison Afful who has been a huge hit since joining the MLS side two years ago.

The Russian giants later confirmed his move on their Twitter handle.

Джонатан Менса перешел в клуб североамериканской MLS @ColumbusCrewSC. Спасибо за качественну игру и удачи в дальнейшей карьере, Джонни! — ФК «Анжи» (@fc_anji) January 3, 2017

Mensah is with the Black Stars in UAE preparing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which runs from 14 January to 05 February.

He was groomed at Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold before leaving for Free State Stars and then signed for Udinese who loaned him to Granada.

The stalwart centre back later moved to French Ligue 1 side Evian TG.

Internationally, Mensah has 51 caps for Ghana.

The defender made his debut for the Black Stars on March 3, 2010 in a friendly match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, coming on as a substitute.

Since then, he has appeared in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

At the youth level, Mensah represented Ghana at the Under-20 level, helping the Black Stars win the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2009 African Youth Championship.

Mensah is now the second Ghanaian international on the Crew SC roster, joining teammate Harrison Afful.

