EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh refusing to renew expiring Braunschweig contract

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is dragging his feet on renewing his contract with German second-tier side Eintracht Braunschweig, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Ayeh, 25, joined the Bundesliga II side from VfR Aalen in 2014.

The contract of the Ghana international is due to expire in the summer.

But the right-back is unwilling to extend his stay after receiving several offers, sources have told Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com.

The German-born Ghanaian has featured 36 times for Braunschweig this season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)