EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila delighted over Red Star Belgrade move

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has expressed his delight after sealing his dream move to former UEFA Champions League winners Red Star Belgrade of Serbia, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year-old sealed the move on Thursday afternoon after passing a stingent medical test in the capital Belgrade.

The centre-back signed a season-long loan deal from Kuwaiti side Al Qadisiya in the deal brokered Ghanaian British agent Ibrahim Sana.

Red Star will have the first option of buying the player on a permanent contract if he impresses in his first season with the former European champions.

"I am delighted to have signed the deal to play for one of the highly respected sides in Europe," Sumaila told Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively minutes after signing the contract.

Contrary to reports in certain Ghanaian media circles that the defender signed the contract yesterday, Ghanasoccernet can authoritatively reveal that the deal was sealed on Thursday.

The defender arrived in Belgrade on Tuesday complete his most sought-after move as he seals his dream move of playing in Europe, Ghana's leading football news outfit can report.

Sumaila travelled from his Kuwaiti club on Monday night, arriving in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Tuesday morning to hold talks, before sealing the move.

The defender is being chased by the ambitious Serbian side as replacement for his compatriot centre-back Abraham Frimpong who left the club last week to join Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

The big icing on the cake for the rugged defender is that he will get the chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League if he completes the move this week.

The centre-back met with the leaders at the "Marakana" before taking medical examinations yesterday before signing the contract on Thursday afternoon.

But the Kuwaiti side Al Qadisiya were reluctant to sell the defender outrighly as they were angling for a loan move for the Ghana star.

The Ghanaian will be the first foreign player to be courted by the Serbian giants in this summer transfer window after they closely monitored his performances.

In his desperate quest to play among the best players of the world, Sumaila agreed to break the contract to his own financial disadvantage and move to the Red Star for less the money he had at the Kuwaiti side Al Qadisiya.

He played last season in Qatar with Al Garafa also on loan.

Sumaila went through all the younger selections of Ghana, and in the A team of his country and has played six times.