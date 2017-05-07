EXCLUSIVE: Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi set to be named CAF 1st Vice President tomorrow

Ghana Football Association (GFA) chief Kwesi Nyantakyi will be named as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) tomorrow (Monday) when the body's Executive Committee meets, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The meeting, to be held in the Bahrain capital of Manama, will be the first CAF Executive Committee meeting under the leadership of new CAF president Ahmad Ahmad after his election victory over Issa Hayatou two months ago.

The first agenda of the meeting will be the validation of the two vice presidents of CAF and insiders have told Ghanasoccernet.com that the new CAF leaders has put Nyantakyi's name forward as his choice the position of 1st Vice President.

Constant Omari of the DR Congo has been chosen to be the 2nd Vice President and the two nominations must be approved by the Executive Committee.

Incidentally, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Constant Omari Selemani of DR Congo were the two ExCo members who joined Dr Ahmad in his maiden assignment as Caf President.

Thanks to Nyantakyi's affability and widespread support among his colleagues on the body he will get a ringing endorsement to be the second most powerful man in African football.

“I am pretty confident that based on the discussions we had, there is a great consensus on [my nomination]”, Nyantakyi said last month on TV3 when asked about the possibility of him taking the position.

The spokesman for the Ghana FA Ibrahim Sannie Daara had already hinted that Nyantakyi was on the verge of taking the top post.

''It clearly shows that our work is being recognized by CAF. Very soon we will have someone from Ghana taking up the position as the assistant CAF president or be named as one of the assistants,'' Daara said on TV 3's Warm Up show.

Nyantakyi will be appointed the next CAF vice President following major role he played in Ahmad's shocking triumph over the long-serving Hayatou.

Nyantakyi, who is a CAF Executive Committee and FIFA Council member, is said to be the trusted man of the Malagasy as he masterminded the election victory for Ahmad in Ethiopia last month.

Ahmad emerged victorious in CAF’s general elections which was held in Addis Ababa after mauling the Cameroonian by 14 votes.

The Ghanaian will assist the Malagasy to run football on the continent for the next four years marking his consistent rise in the administration of the game in Africa.

The legal practitioner has been serving as a CAF executive committee member for almost a decade.

Nyantakyi was voted on the FIFA Executive Council for the second time after securing maximum votes in Addis Ababa in March.

He has been serving as a CAF executive committee member for almost a decade and insiders say the affable man is now a powerful asset on the continent.

Nyantakyi was voted on the FIFA Council for an interim time of six month before securing a maximum 33 votes as against Leodegar Tenga' 20 at CAF’s general elections held in Addis Ababa.

His effective style of management has won the hearts of many on the African football continent.

Nyantakyi has consistently won elections in involving the African football governing body which has seen him rise to the level of FIFA.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)