EXCLUSIVE: Ghana midfielder Alhassan Wakaso signs for French club Lorient

Highly-rated Ghana midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has signed a bumper deal with French club Lorient to join Abdul Majeed Waris GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 24-year-old holding midfielder is the younger brother of Mubarak Wakaso who plays his football with Panathinaikos in Greece.

Alhassan, penned a deal to be with the French club for the next three years and is expected to be handed the 23 jersey of the club.

Having gained attention following a blistering season with Rio Ave last season, the Ghanaian has been courted by several clubs in Europe but Lorient who are fighting for their lives in the French league look to have secured his signature.

Alhassan played in 28 games last season and was rated the best player for Rio Ave last season.

The midfielder joined Rio Ave permanently from Portimonense three seasons ago and has been worth all the money since his arrival.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)