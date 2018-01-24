EXCLUSIVE: Ghana midfielder Ebenezer ofori set for AIK Stockholm return

Swedish side AIK Stockholm have expressed interest in re-signing Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori from VfB Stuttgart in their ongoing transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Ofori, 22, left AIK a year ago for German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on a three-year contract from Swedish giants AIK Stockholm.

The former New Edubiase United ace quickly established himself in the side with his dazzling performance as the club secured promotion to the German Bundesliga.

However, this season, regular playing time has been scarce for the Ghana international midfielder, who has only played just one match in the top flight.

Sources close to Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that, AIK have exploited the possibility of taking back their once most prized asset in the ongoing winter transfer window.

"Ebenezer Ofori seems to have made great progress in hunting for a new club. One candidate is the club he came from a year ago," the source said.

Echoing the sentiment of GHANAsoccernet.com source, AIK Sports Manager Bjorn Wesstrom revealed the dream that many AIK fans have is to bring back Ofori to the Black and Yellows.

"Dreams on twitter and realism are not always completely compatible. I think it's good that we fix it. Then it is clear that there is a player we follow and who we are in contact with. Then we'll see how his situation develops. Anyway, I do not intend to say," Wesström said.

During Ofori's four-year stay with AIK, he netted 4 goals in 81 appearances and won the best midfielder in the Allsvenskan league in 2015.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

