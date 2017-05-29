EXCLUSIVE: Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah set to leave Juventus this summer

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is set to leave Italian giants Juventus in the summer, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 28-year-old is leaving after spending five years at the club.

The Ghana international is being targeted by Turkish giants Galatasary with English sides West Ham United and Southampton believed to be keeping a close eye.

Asamoah has a year left on his current deal but appears he wants to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

The Ghanaian superstar recovered from a career-threatening injury to feature 23 times as Juventus retain their Serie A crown.

He is expected to feature for the Old Ladies of Italian football as they chase the treble ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

