EXCLUSIVE: Ghana striker Abednego Tetteh lands in Sudan to sign for Hilal Obeid

Published on: 24 December 2017
Abednego Tetteh (second from right) in Sudan.

Ghana striker Abednego Tetteh has arrived in Sudan to sign for Hilal Obeid, GHANSoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old is available on a free transfer after recently terminating his contract with Ethiopian side Jimma Abba Jifar just days after signing for them.

According to reports, he will be handed a one-year contract.

Tetteh is not new to Sudanese football after a bittersweet campaign with Al Hilal.

He had his contract terminated after Hilial failed to reach the Group stage of the 2017 CAF Champions League.

The former Bechem United striker recently debunked reports linking him to local giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

