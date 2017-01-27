EXCLUSIVE: Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena set for medical at Swiss side FC Zurich

Ghana international striker Raphael Dwamena is set to undergo medicals with Swiss side FC Zurich on Friday morning ahead of a lucrative move, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 21-year-old goal-machine has arrived in the largest Swiss city and is expected to go through his medicals successfully before signing what is expected to be a bumper move.

Dwamena's club, Austria Lustenau, reached agreement with the 12-time Swiss Super League champions while the former Red Bull Salzburg striker also agreed personal terms with the club.

Zurich are close to securing promotion back to the Swiss top-flight and believe the Ghanaian has enough firepower to propel them upfront.

Zurich have beaten a host of European clubs who have lined up for the left-footed center-forward. Russian giants Spartak Moscow, Swiss Super League giants FC Basel, Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, TSG Hoffenheim and French Ligue 1 side Lille all expressed interest in the Ghanaian.

The striker's form for Lustenau in the Austrian second-tier league which saw him bag 18 leagues goals in the first-half of the season and added three (3) in other competitions to wrap up with 21 goals.

His scoring form did not only mean he emerge as the best striker across all second-tier European leagues in the first-half of the season but also earn international recognition as Ghana coach Avram Grant included him in his provisional 26-man squad for the 2017 AFCON.

By El Akyereko

