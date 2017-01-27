Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena set for medical at Swiss side FC Zurich

Published on: 27 January 2017
Raphael Dwamena, celebrating a goal for Lustenau, is set for FC Zurich switch

Ghana international striker Raphael Dwamena is set to undergo medicals with Swiss side FC Zurich on Friday morning ahead of a lucrative move, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 21-year-old goal-machine has arrived in the largest Swiss city and is expected to go through his medicals successfully before signing what is expected to be a bumper move.

Dwamena's club, Austria Lustenau, reached agreement with the 12-time Swiss Super League champions while the former Red Bull Salzburg striker also agreed personal terms with the club.

Zurich are close to securing promotion back to the Swiss top-flight and believe the Ghanaian has enough firepower to propel them upfront.

Zurich have beaten a host of European clubs who have lined up for the left-footed center-forward. Russian giants Spartak Moscow, Swiss Super League giants FC Basel, Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, TSG Hoffenheim and French Ligue 1 side Lille all expressed interest in the Ghanaian.

The striker's form for Lustenau in the Austrian second-tier league which saw him bag 18 leagues goals in the first-half of the season and added three (3) in other competitions to wrap up with 21 goals.

His scoring form did not only mean he emerge as the best striker across all second-tier European leagues in the first-half of the season but also earn international recognition as Ghana coach Avram Grant included him in his provisional 26-man squad for the 2017 AFCON.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

  • OGYA says:
    January 27, 2017 10:34 am
    He is a far better player than Asamoah Gyan. Very tough, creative and an eye for the net. Can anyone imagine if he were in the Black Star team? That stupid monkey, AVRAM GRANT is the only one who do not see any quality in this guy. I want the Black Stars to be eliminated so our misery can end
  • Selfmade says:
    January 27, 2017 01:00 pm
    Leaving this fresh talent out and taken good for nothing jordan ayew has come back to bite this BRAIN DEAD COACH! What was the essence of taken badu to the tournament! What was the essence of taken jonathan mensah to the tourney? This is a guy who has not played for sometime now and was still called? We took about four central defenders to the tournament! Amartey, boye, jonathan mensah and gyimah? What was the coach thinking? I cant believe that a so called football nation can be amateurish like this! Tweakaaaaa

