EXCLUSIVE: Ghana superstars Gyan, Muntari and Boateng block attempts to sell former club Liberty Professionals

Ghana stars Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Derek Boateng have blocked the sale of former club Liberty Professionals, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The three Ghanaian superstars who honed their talents at the famous local club held a meeting with now majority shareholder Felix Ansong on Wednesday regarding the future of the financially -stricken Premier League side.

The former players are unhappy with attempts to sell majority stake to business tycoon Bryan Acheampong, who is reported to be inching closer to acquiring 70 percent stake in the club.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the former players are livid with attempts to sell the legacy of deceased President Alhaji Sly Tetteh, vowing to pull resources together to salvage the situation.

Current majority shareholder Felix Ansong is believed to be financially stressed after the passing of his business partner some five years ago amid pressure from his family to let go of his stronghold of the team.

An emergency meeting conveyed in Wednesday means business tycoon Bryan Acheampong's attempts to buy majority shares in the club could hit a snag.

Liberty Professionals is one of Ghana's famous teams to have nurtured several world-class stars including Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan alongside other top stars Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, John Panstil, Derek Boateng amongst others.

Top sources have told GHANAsoccernet.com that the likes of Chelsea legend Michael Essien, John Paintsil and other former stars who emerged from the club's ranks are solidly behind the decision of the trio.

By: Patrick Akoto

