EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo set to leave Swedish side Hammarby

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo will leave Swedish side Hammarby this summer with a number of clubs including Turkish side Trabzonspor tabling an offer for his services, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The agent of the 21-year-old stalwart Patrick Mörk has revealed his client will leave the Allsvenskan at the end of the season.

Aidoo has hogged the headlines for Hammarby this season where he has won three consecutive man of the match accolades.

"We are very consistent with Hammarby that it is the right time to sell Joseph Aidoo," Mörk told Sport Express

"He has established himself in the headlines, and there will be a good club, he is ready to go.

"Then I think it's a win-win situation for all if Aidoo is sold for a good transfer fee.

"It would be a good indication that Hammarby also can sell players for good money considering the other clubs like Stockholm who have sold many players abroad recently."

The former Inter Allies defender has made 9 appearances for Hammarby this season.

